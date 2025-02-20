UPND’s Fear of Former President Dr. Edgar Lungu: Why Even His Silence Terrifies Them





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



It has been some time since former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu made a public statement or appearance. After traveling to South Africa for a health check-up, he has chosen to rest and reorganize, staying away from the political spotlight.





Yet, despite his silence, his mere existence continues to terrify the UPND government.



This is the same government that fought tooth and nail to bar him from contesting future elections, repeatedly claiming he was politically finished and irrelevant.





Yet, here we are—and they are still obsessed with him.



Why is UPND so fixated on former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu?



What is it about his silence that unsettles them so much? The answer is simple:



UPND knows that his influence remains alive. They fear what comes next.





UPND’s Double Standards on Health Discussions



Less than two weeks ago, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu stood before the nation and warned that discussing the health of President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is a crime.





This statement came after widespread speculation from concerned citizens who had heard rumors that President Hichilema had been admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital.





Immediately after that statement:



✔ Police arrested ordinary citizens who merely commented on the matter.

✔ Government officials declared that discussing HH’s health was a national security threat.

✔ UPND insisted that it was unlawful to speculate on the well-being of the sitting president.





Yet today, the same UPND government has used Independent MP Nyambose of Chasefu to raise a point of order in Parliament, demanding that the health of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu be discussed—on national television!





So, which is it?



How can discussing President HH’s health be a crime, yet debating Dr. Lungu’s health in Parliament is acceptable?



Why is the government—after completely disowning Dr. Lungu—suddenly interested in his well-being?



Why the selective application of rules?





This is blatant hypocrisy, and Zambians are watching.



Why Is UPND Suddenly Concerned About Dr. Lungu’s Health?





Let’s not forget:



The UPND government has done everything possible to erase Dr. Lungu from public life.



▪️They stopped paying him as a former head of state.



▪️They refused to cover his medical expenses.



▪️They stripped him of all state benefits.



▪️They withdrew state security from him.



▪️They repeatedly declared that he is no longer the government’s responsibility.





Yet now, they want updates on his health?

Why the sudden concern?



If the government truly believes that Dr. Lungu is politically finished, why are they so desperate to know his condition?



If his well-being is none of their business, why use Parliament to force the issue?



If Dr. Lungu is truly irrelevant, why does his silence alone send UPND into a frenzy?





The answer is obvious:



UPND is terrified of Dr. Edgar Lungu.



The Fear of Dr. Edgar Lungu is Real



For four years, UPND has tried everything to eliminate Dr. Lungu from Zambia’s political scene.





They believed that by:



✔ Blocking him from contesting elections,

✔ Denying him access to state resources,

✔ Using state institutions to frustrate him,



They would silence him forever.But they were wrong.



Even in silence, Dr. Lungu remains a dominant force.





Even when absent from the political scene, he continues to shape political discourse.



Even without speaking, his presence alone shakes the UPND government to its core.



What kind of “irrelevant politician” keeps an entire government obsessed with his every move?





If Dr. Lungu were truly finished, UPND would ignore him.



But instead, they are:



✔ Monitoring his health.

✔ Dragging his name into parliamentary debates.

✔ Wasting more time on him than solving Zambia’s real problems.



This is not the behavior of a confident ruling party





This is not the behavior of a government in control.



This is the behavior of a government in panic mode.



UPND Must Stop the Hypocrisy and Get to Work



Zambians are not blind to these contradictions.





You cannot make it illegal to discuss President HH’s health while using Parliament to debate Dr. Lungu’s health.



You cannot disown a former president, refuse to support his medical bills, and then suddenly demand updates on his well-being.



You cannot declare him politically irrelevant while treating him as your biggest nightmare.





This is not leadership.



This is fear.



The message is clear: UPND fears Dr. Edgar Lungu more than any other political opponent.



If a silent Lungu is already giving them sleepless nights, what will happen when he finally speaks?





UPND must stop the hypocrisy, stop the panic, and focus on governing.



Zambians deserve better.