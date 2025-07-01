UPND’S FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION BELOW AVERAGE AND VERY DISAPPOINTING





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAC) has issued a sharp critique of the government’s anti-corruption efforts, describing its performance over the past four years as below average and very disappointing.





CAC Executive Director Brighton Tembo said the organization’s assessment was based on a pattern of inaction and selective enforcement.





He pointed to the continued presence of high-ranking officials under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), arguing that failure to suspend or place them on leave compromises the integrity of investigations and invites interference.





Mr. Tembo also cited unresolved cases, including alleged corruption at the State Chambers, irregular allowances at the Ministry of Finance, and stalled probes involving cabinet ministers.





He expressed concern that despite damning Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports exposing illicit financial flows, the ACC has failed to act on them for over two years.





He further accused the ACC and other oversight bodies of exhibiting bias pursuing cases linked to the previous administration while allegedly turning a blind eye to emerging corruption within the current regime.





Mr. Tembo said this approach undermines public trust and signals hypocrisy in the fight against corruption, adding that the government’s actions reflect a lack of genuine political will to tackle graft across the board.