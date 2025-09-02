UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN POWER DESCRIBED AS A SUCCESS STORY – GETRUDE IMENDA





LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General, Ms Getrude Imenda, has described the party’s four years in government as a success, saying several key policies have kept the nation afloat despite challenges.





Featuring on a live issues radio programme, Ms Imenda said the UPND administration has managed to steer the country through difficult times. “If it’s not for UPND in power, things could be worse,” she said, noting that the government inherited a huge debt burden and the impact of a devastating drought.





She highlighted the successful debt restructuring process as one of the administration’s biggest achievements, adding that this has given Zambia fiscal space to invest in priority sectors.





Ms Imenda explained that although the economy is not yet fully recovered, UPND’s policies have cushioned citizens. “Measures like free education and mass recruitment in health and education have brought relief to many households,” she said.





The Deputy Secretary General also pointed to progress in the mining sector, where government efforts to revamp operations have created more job opportunities for Zambians.





In the agricultural sector, she emphasized that reforms under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), together with early distribution of inputs, have boosted production. “We have managed to secure a bumper harvest, which is a strong sign of stability,” Ms Imenda said.





She concluded that the UPND remains committed to delivering on its promises and urged citizens to recognize the gains made so far, while acknowledging that more work still lies ahead.





At four years in office, the ruling party is seeking to convince voters that its reforms are laying a firm foundation for economic recovery and long-term national development.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM