⬆️ ANALYSIS | UPND’s Generational Dilemma



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is grappling with a generational storm that has been building since 2023. At the heart of it is the question of whether long-serving MPs should step aside for younger aspirants as 2026 approaches.





The issue resurfaced this morning after Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda suggested veterans should exit the stage while still appreciated. Secretary General Batuke Imenda quickly disowned the remarks, insisting that adoptions are a mandate of the National Management Committee (NMC). The conflicting statements highlight the growing tension within the party.





Pressure from ambitious younger members has been simmering for years. Many argue that UPND’s appeal today is stronger because it is in power, and that this is their chance to take the reins. For them, the veterans who first entered Parliament in the early 2000s are blocking a generational shift that is long overdue.





The veterans see things differently. They endured the long years in opposition and built grassroots networks that remain vital to the party’s hold in strongholds such as Southern and North-Western Provinces. For them, the idea of stepping aside is not only premature but risks weakening UPND’s electoral base.





This standoff leaves the leadership in a delicate position. Renewing the ranks could energize the party, but it risks alienating loyal MPs and creating fractures at constituency level. On the other hand, clinging too tightly to veterans could make UPND appear stale, especially to the large and restless youth vote that delivered victory in 2021.





The NMC remains the final authority on adoptions, but today’s contradictory statements reveal how charged the atmosphere has become. As the clock ticks towards 2026, the leadership faces mounting pressure to strike a balance between loyalty and renewal.





What is at stake is more than candidate selection. It is about how UPND manages transition while holding together its fragile coalition of veterans and youth. Mishandling this process could leave the ruling party vulnerable at the very moment it seeks to consolidate power.





For UPND, this is the test of maturity in government. It must find a way to reward loyalty, embrace renewal, and avoid fractures that could cost it both credibility and seats in 2026.



The People’s Brief | Analysis Desk