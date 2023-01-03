UPND’S LAWLESSNESS WORRYING, SAYS SOCIALIST PARTY

By Correspondent

THE level of lawlessness by UPND cadres is worrying and should be a source of concern by all peaceful Zambians, opposition Socialiast PARTY (SP) president Fred M’membe has said.

Dr. M’membe notes of the shocking incidents were UPND cadres stormed a radio station in chingola and pushed out Chilufya Tayali before forcing him out of the district under escort.

He says the events in both Chingola and Mufulira are not isolated ones but planned by the UPND to suffocate deserting voices.

“It’s shocking that UPND cadres can storm a radio station, stop a broadcast and chase away some one being interviewed. This is what happened to EEP President Chilufya Tayali in Chingola. As if stopping the broadcast was not bad enough, they forced Mr Tayali out of Chingola.These cadres are known and are bragging about it. But no arrests!

What type of law enforcement is this? Are UPND cadres above the law? What would be the situation if this was done by opposition cadres to a UPND leader? This not a small issue. It’s a very serious matter. It’s a violation of a fundamental human right – freedom of expression,” he noted with sadness.

He said no matter how much the UPND hates Tayali, his rights should be respected at all cost.

“Freedom of expression is the freedom for us all to express ourselves. It is the right to speak, to be heard, and to participate in political, artistic, and social life. It also includes the ‘right to know’: the right to seek, receive, and share information through any media. When you share your views or seek out information, online or off, you’re exercising your right to freedom of expression. When you criticise your government for not living up to its promises, you’re exercising your right to freedom of expression,” Dr. M’membe said.

Dr. M’membe has reminded the UPND to appreciate and respect freedoms as they enjoyed the same rights too.

He said freedom of expression was fundamental to political dissent, diverse cultural expression, creativity, and innovation, as well as the development of one’s personality through self-expression.

Dr. M’membe said the UPND should relaise that freedom of expression enables dialogue, builds understanding, and increases public knowledge, when people freely exchange ideas and information, which benefits communities and societies.

He said Zambia faces problems which are complex in nature and therefore, people needed to freely exchange information and ideas even when one doesnt like what they say or believe in.

“If we cannot freely exchange ideas and information, then we are all deprived of the potential solutions. Democracy is built on the right to dissent, on the right for people to hold opposing positions. Our society needs freedom of expression to protect us from the worst atrocities that our government can visit on its citizens. Does freedom of expression mean we can say whatever we like? …Without the freedom to offend, freedom of expression ceases to exist. Religions, governments, and flags cannot be harmed – only people can. That’s why human rights protects people – not ideas, states, or religions.

Likewise, any restrictions on free speech should only protect people from harm, not governments from criticism. And it’s people with the least power who need the most protection. Censorship is a political tool and its advocates may cite religious orthodoxy or any other dogmatic belief to claim the moral high ground and silence or even murder those they disagree with,” said Dr. M’membe.