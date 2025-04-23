UPND’s Mark Simuuwe Backs Cyber Laws, Urges Zambians to Embrace Digital Safety



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has voiced strong support for Zambia’s cyber laws, underscoring the need to adapt the country’s legal frameworks in response to growing cybercrime threats such as hacking, online harassment, and human trafficking.



Appearing on ZNBC TV2’s The Plug, Mr. Simuuwe stressed the importance of protecting personal data and privacy in an increasingly digital society.



He emphasized that robust legal safeguards are essential as more people transition from traditional to online spaces.



“Those who are worried are often those with criminal intentions. No one is arrested for doing what is right, crime should not be confused with freedom of expression,” Mr. Simuuwe said.



He explained that the Cyber Crimes Act is rooted in international treaties aimed at upholding digital rights and ensuring data security, and is not intended to suppress free speech.



Addressing criticism of the law, Mr. Simuuwe clarified that its primary focus is curbing harmful online behaviors such as cyberbullying, harassment, and the circulation of explicit content — issues that even major platforms like Facebook regulate.



He added that even respected outlets like the BBC require consent before publishing information from interviews, reinforcing the importance of responsible media practices.



Supporting Simuuwe’s stance, Cyber Security Foundation President John Tshinseki described cybersecurity as a national security priority. He encouraged the public not to fear these laws, but to see them as vital protections in the digital era.



Tshinseki pointed out that unchecked media practices have had dire consequences in the past, citing the role of a radio station in inciting the Rwandan genocide, further emphasizing the importance of media regulation.



