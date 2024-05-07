UPND’S MID-TERM ACHIEVEMENTS IN GOVERNMENT
Here are some of the mid-term achievements of the UPND Government in enhancing service delivery and boosting employment across sectors:
Public Sector Jobs:
✅Teachers: 39,428
✅Health Workers: 14,276
✅Defence Forces: 4,500
Private Sector Jobs:
✅Manufacturing: 13,632
✅Mining: 9,432
✅Agriculture: 8,396
✅Transport: 7,252
✅Construction: 1,062
✅Service Industry: 8,382
✅Energy: 1,802
✅Tourism: 475
✅ICT: 159
✅Real Estate: 106
✅Health: 103
