UPND’S MID-TERM ACHIEVEMENTS IN GOVERNMENT

Here are some of the mid-term achievements of the UPND Government in enhancing service delivery and boosting employment across sectors:

Public Sector Jobs:

✅Teachers: 39,428

✅Health Workers: 14,276

✅Defence Forces: 4,500

Private Sector Jobs:

✅Manufacturing: 13,632

✅Mining: 9,432

✅Agriculture: 8,396

✅Transport: 7,252

✅Construction: 1,062

✅Service Industry: 8,382

✅Energy: 1,802



✅Tourism: 475

✅ICT: 159

✅Real Estate: 106

✅Health: 103

