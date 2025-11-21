UPND’s ONLY OPPOSITION IS LOAD SHEDDING, PF IS DEAD – LISWANISO



UPND National Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso dismissed the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) as a “dead party” with no political relevance, saying that the party’s only chance of revival depends on the acts of violence carried out by UPND supporters.





Speaking in Luanshya and Mufulira on the Copperbelt, Liswaniso condemned the violence and urged Zambians to reject such actions, which he said were responsible for the PF’s electoral defeat.

Liswaniso emphasized that the UPND’s main challenge is load shedding, which he described as the party’s “only opposition”.





He called on party officials to focus on mobilizing members to acquire voter cards for President Hichilema’s re-election and to educate the public about the government’s efforts to end power outages.

“The only opposition we have is load shedding, PF is dead,” Liswaniso declared, urging party leaders to prioritize addressing this issue to secure the party’s re-election bid.



Camnet TV