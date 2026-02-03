UPND’S PAUL MOONGA URGES GIVEN LUBINDA TO JOIN UPND, SAYS PF IS POLITICALLY STRANDED





United Party for National Development (UPND) member Paul Moonga has invited Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Given Lubinda to join the ruling party, arguing that the former Justice Minister is politically stranded within his PF faction.





Mr Moonga claimed that Mr Lubinda still has strong ties to the UPND, noting that he was the first Member of Parliament under the late Anderson Mazoka’s leadership to be elected on a UPND ticket.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, the former PF Lusaka Province Chairperson attributed the ongoing confusion in the former ruling party to its failure to critically examine the reasons it lost power the situation he likened to Isambo lyamfwa.





He said the same Isambo lyamfwa trend previously affected the United National Independence Party (UNIP) and the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) before spreading to the PF.





Mr Moonga has since invited PF members to defect to the UPND, citing the ruling party’s performance in good governance, economic management and adherence to the rule of law.





He further criticized Mr Lubinda for allegedly removing PF founding members from the central committee and expelling Members of Parliament who voted in favour of Bill 7, stating that leadership does not thrive on intimidation.

