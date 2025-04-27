UPND’s Popularity in Barotseland reduces further, Claims Western Province PF’s Bright Kufuka



By Barotseland Watchdog



Western Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson Bright Kufuka has declared that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has suffered a significant loss of popularity in Barotseland, also known as Western Province.



According to Kufuka, the decline is attributed to the UPND’s lack of political will to bring meaningful development to the region.



Kufuka revealed that the PF, in collaboration with the Tonse Alliance, is intensifying its efforts to mobilize and penetrate Western Province.



He said the goal is to build on the development agenda initiated by the PF, which, according to Kufuka, has been lacking under the current UPND administration.



“The UPND has failed to deliver tangible development projects to the people of Western Province, beyond completing some infrastructure projects that our party started,” Kufuka claimed.



“We are confident that our development agenda will resonate with the people of Barotseland once again. We are not happy with substandard work our friends are doing like 1X3 classrooms they are building.”



Kufuka expressed disappointment that the UPND has not fulfilled its promises to the people of Barotseland, particularly regarding the completion of King Lewanika University and the upgrade of Lewanika General Hospital.



“We had hoped that the UPND would honor the people of Barotseland by completing these projects, given their long-standing support for the party,” Kufuka said. “However, it seems that the UPND is not committed to delivering on its promises.”



Kufuka emphasized that the PF/Tonse Alliance will prioritize the completion of King Lewanika University and the upgrade of Lewanika General Hospital once they return to power.



“These projects will be among our top priorities, and we will ensure that they are completed to benefit the people of Barotseland,” Kufuka stated.



The PF’s renewed focus on Western Province could have significant implications for the 2026 general elections. With the UPND’s popularity waning, the PF may see an opportunity to regain lost ground in a region that has historically been a stronghold for various political parties.