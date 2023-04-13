UPND’s popularity vanished due to lies- Lusambo

UPND’s popularity vanished due to lies, says Lusambo

By Walusungu Lundu

FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that UPND’s popularity vanished in just a year after winning the general elections in 2021.

Lusambo, who is also former Lusaka Province minister, said the vanishing of popularity is as a result of the “lies the ruling party told Zambians”.



He said this on Saturday after police allegedly stopped the PF in Chililabombwe from conducting door-to-door campaigns ahead of the council by-election.



“As PF campaign team in Chililbombwe here we are very shocked with the behaviour which the police have exhibited today. They have stopped us from having a scheduled meeting. As you might be aware, we are supposed to be campaigning for our candidate Donald Mwape for Chililabombwe, Chitimukulu ward by-election,” he said. “Now the police want to intimidate us and they want to stop us, which they have succeeded. To stop us from campaigning. And we are not taking this lightly because we are in a democratic country and the police have no right to do what they have done. We have a calendar from the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and we have time and dates on which we are supposed to campaign.”



Lusambo said he was shocked that the police were telling members of the opposition what to do regarding electoral processes.

“We are very shocked that the police now have powers to tell us what we should do, that only three people are supposed to go to door-to-door campaigns in Chitimukulu ward,” he said. “We challenge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to come out and tell the police that this is not their responsibility. And we want to urge the UPND that the popularity for the UPND has vanished in Zambia one year after winning the general elections. And their popularity, it has vanished.”



Lusambo said Zambians have realised that they are dealing with liars.

He added that citizens “know that the only hope they have is the PF”.

“It is not our fault, it is because of their lies… The liars who promised the people of Zambia millions of lies and they have failed to deliver even one single promise. Today people are complaining about the shortage of mealie meal, high cost of commodities in our country, no medicine in hospitals, no infrastructure in any district, in any ward,” said Lusambo. “So it is not us, the people themselves have realised that the only hope they have is the PF and our candidate, Donald Mwape, who is very popular and even Kabuswe is aware. That is why Kabuswe and the police have teamed up to start this politics of 1901. And we want to assure Kabuswe that we are here and we are here to stay until we take our candidate Donald Mwape to Chililabombwe council, and we are determined.”