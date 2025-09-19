UPND’S RECORD-BREAKING BY-ELECTION WINS SIGNAL STRONG MOMENTUM AHEAD OF 2026





The United Party for National Development (UPND) continues to demonstrate unprecedented growth and support across Zambia, solidifying its position as the country’s leading political force.





Since 1991, no party has achieved the remarkable level of success in by-elections that the UPND has recorded under President Hakainde Hichilema.





In the recently concluded by-elections in Northern Province, the UPND scored a decisive victory in Chishi Ward of Nsama District, where its candidate, Pervious Kapembwa, garnered 463 out of 484 votes cast.





In Chibulula Ward, Mpulungu, the opposition New Congress Party (NCP) narrowly edged out the UPND by only 15 votes following the vacancy left by the late PF Councillor Future Sikazwe.





Meanwhile, in Mufili Ward, Lupososhi, Citizen First claimed victory, but the UPND closed the gap significantly compared to the 2021 results.





Despite a few opposition wins, the broader trend tells a different story. In 2021, opposition parties dominated these regions, commanding over 70% of the vote share. Today, their influence has shrunk to just 47%, consistently failing to reach the 50% plus one threshold. By contrast, the UPND’s support has grown steadily, including in areas traditionally considered opposition strongholds.



Since 2021, out of 17 ward by-elections in Northern Province, the UPND has won 14, achieving a winning ratio of 93%. Notably, all these victories were in former PF-held seats, and the UPND has not lost any of its existing seats during this period.





This trend marks a significant breakthrough into Northern Province, demonstrating the party’s deepening appeal and organizational strength.





The UPND congratulates all the winning candidates and pledges to continue building on this momentum ahead of the 2026 general elections. These results are more than statistics, they reflect a clear message from the people of Zambia; they trust the UPND to deliver development, stability, and prosperity.





We also commend the citizens of Nsama and all Zambians who have supported progress. By successfully penetrating opposition strongholds, the UPND has proven that the tide is turning in favor of unity, peace, and development, setting the stage for continued success in 2026.



Issued by:

UPND Media Team