UPND’s Right to Inform, Why Press Briefings Matter in a Democracy





By Tobbius C Hamunkoyo-LLB



With due respect, Dr. Mwelwa, nothing prevents the UPND administration from informing the nation about developments across all sectors. In fact, this is a constitutional obligation anchored in transparency and accountability





The people of Zambia deserve to know what government is doing in education, health, agriculture, debt restructuring, and infrastructure. Press briefings are not an act of arrogance, as you suggest, but an act of democratic responsibility. To claim otherwise is to mislead the public on the role of government communication in a democracy , the Constitution of Zambia is very clear on Article 8 concerning national values and principles.





Your assertion that government “claps for itself” disregards the fact that public communication is a means of keeping citizens informed and engaged. If you wish to measure progress or failure, then present a proper scorecard backed by facts and figures. For instance, under the UPND administration, free education from grade one to secondary school has been implemented, the Constituency Development Fund has been increased from K1.6 million to K36 million per constituency , and Zambia successfully concluded debt restructuring agreements with official creditors, unlocking fiscal space for development . These are measurable policy achievements, not imaginary claims.





It is important to remember that the PF administration rarely saw the importance of press briefings, often opting for propaganda and cadre intimidation instead of open engagement.





That failure of transparency is what partly led to Zambia’s economic collapse and mistrust between citizens and leaders. The fact that PF silenced voices does not mean that the UPND media team should keep quiet. On the contrary, the current government has restored freedoms where opposition leaders, including Sean Tembo, Harry Kalaba, and Fred M’membe, can hold press briefings and rallies without harassment from cadres. That is a clear democratic gain that must be acknowledged.





Doctor, challenges such as high food prices, fuel costs, and stagnant salaries are real, but they are not unique to Zambia. These difficulties are the result of global shocks, including climate change, the Russia, Ukraine war, and disruptions in global energy markets. What matters is how the UPND is responding, stabilising the kwacha, securing fertiliser for farmers on time, restructuring debt, and keeping schools and hospitals running. Unlike before, when development was centralised in Lusaka, CDF has empowered local councils to drive grassroots development, giving citizens direct access to resources.





Therefore, Dr. Mwelwa, democracy demands that government communicates openly with its people. When UPND holds press briefings, it is not clapping for itself, it is fulfilling the duty of accountability, correcting misinformation, and ensuring that citizens know where the country stands. Criticism is welcome, but it must be anchored in fact, not rhetoric. The people of Zambia are entitled to truth, and the UPND administration is right to speak openly about the progress it is making.