UPND’S SECOND TERM TO FOCUS ON WEALTH CREATION – KAYUMBA



Special Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema for Finance and Investment, Jito Kayumba, says the UPND administration will focus on wealth creation and expanding economic opportunities for citizens if re-elected for a second term.





In an interview, Mr. Kayumba said the government’s first term has largely been dedicated to restructuring Zambia’s debt and stabilising the economy following years of economic challenges.





He said the administration has made significant progress in addressing key economic difficulties and has laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth.





Mr. Kayumba noted that the reforms implemented over the past five years have positioned the country to move into a new phase focused on wealth creation, job opportunities and increased economic prosperity.





He explained that the government’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability, attract investment and improve public finances were necessary steps towards achieving long-term development goal





Mr. Kayumba added that if the UPND is given another mandate by the electorate, the administration intends to build on the gains already made and introduce additional measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of ordinary Zambians.





He said the next phase of development would focus on ensuring that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for citizens through increased opportunities, investment and enhanced wealth creation initiatives.





Mr. Kayumba expressed confidence that the economic reforms undertaken by the government would continue to yield positive results and contribute to Zambia’s overall development.