UPND’s Struggling Media Team: Amos Chanda’s Inclusion and Its Impact on Public Perception





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri



The United Party for National Development (UPND) media team has faced significant challenges in convincing Zambians of the achievements of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration over the past three years. Despite their efforts, public opinion remains divided, and the situation has only been further complicated by the recent inclusion of Amos Chanda, a former press aide to ex-President Edgar Lungu.



His addition to the team raises many eyebrows, as it symbolizes the growing frustration within the UPND’s media strategy, particularly in light of the team’s failure to truly connect with the masses.



Chanda, who has publicly stated that he is facing political issues and feels he has no option but to join the “losing team,” carries a reputation that many view as controversial. His past association with the Lungu administration, along with his recent statements, have cast doubts on his motivations and trustworthiness.





This is especially concerning given that UPND’s leadership, under President Hichilema, had initially prided themselves on assembling a team of high-caliber professionals, suggesting that only individuals with impeccable integrity would be entrusted with leadership roles.





Now, the public perceives that people once labeled as political adversaries or even criminals are being welcomed into the fold without much explanation or transparency.





While the inclusion of Chanda might appear to some as a strategic move to strengthen the UPND’s media presence, it’s unlikely to sway the views of many Zambians who are skeptical of political turncoats. Critics argue that rather than rebranding its media approach, UPND’s actions are simply reinforcing the narrative that they are desperate to salvage their image in the face of mounting disillusionment.





The trustworthiness of individuals like Chanda has already been called into question, and their involvement with the ruling party only deepens the sense of betrayal among some citizens.





In summary,In the long run, no amount of media manipulation or strategic alliances with controversial figures like Amos Chanda can erase the fact that many Zambians have grown disillusioned with the current administration. While Chanda’s addition to the UPND media team may be a short-term attempt at gaining some credibility, it ultimately highlights the party’s struggle to convince the public of its achievements.





As the political landscape evolves, the real challenge for President Hichilema and the UPND will be to focus on meaningful reforms and to reconnect with the people who once believed in their promise of change.