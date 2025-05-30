UPND’S SUSAN TEMBO BACKS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON KBN TV, CALLS IT A WIN FOR WOMEN, YOUTHS, AND MARGINALIZED GROUPS





Lusaka, Zambia – May 29, 2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team member Susan Tembo has thrown her support behind the recently gazetted Constitutional Amendment Bill of 2025, calling it a bold and progressive step toward inclusive governance during a panel discussion aired on KBN TV.





Appearing alongside Mercy Namakau Silumesi from the Tonse Alliance, Nancy Busiku Mpongwe of the Socialist Party National Youth League, and Pan-African activist Dorcas Nachibona, Ms. Tembo praised the bill’s proposed Mixed Member Proportional Representation system, which reserves 20 parliamentary seats for women, 12 for youths, and 3 for marginalized groups.





“This amendment is a game-changer,” Ms. Tembo declared during the debate. “It ensures that young people, women, and marginalized populations are no longer on the sidelines of our democracy.”





She noted that the current constitutional reform process draws key lessons from the failed Bill 10, which the UPND opposed for containing controversial provisions.





“This version keeps the progressive elements and discards what was problematic. It’s a refined approach to inclusive reform,” she said.





Ms. Tembo emphasized that the bill is not being rushed, asserting that Parliament has both the right and responsibility to amend laws in line with the evolving needs of the nation.





She also weighed in on the newly enacted cybersecurity laws, defending them as vital tools for protecting digital users from online scams and abuse. She dismissed fears that the laws would restrict freedom of expression.





“Cyber laws are not meant to stifle free speech, they are there to safeguard individuals’ privacy and ensure a safer digital environment for all citizens necessary safeguards against digital fraud and abuse,” she stated.



