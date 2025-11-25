UPND’s TOXIC BILL 7 WILL NOT HAVE OUR VOTE – PF MPs



Opposition Patriotic Front Members of Parliament led by Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson, Brian Mundubile, have maintained their position not to support the widely rejected Constitutional Amendment Bill 7.





Speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr. Mundubile reiterates that Bill 7 will and should not be supported by opposition MPs on the floor of the House.





Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu MP, Stephen Kampyongo, has challenged the UPND Government to channel the money it allegedly wants to use in bring weak opposition MPs towards paying farmers who hitherto have not been paid by the Food Reserve Agency -FRA..





And PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs, George Chisanga, said the party would be engaging the Oasis Forum on possible ways of collaboration, including the possibility of signing a social contract as an assurance that MPs would not support the ill fated Bill 7.





He appealed to other MPs who might have been approached with bribes by the UPND administration to be strong and resist the temptation of betraying members of the public who sent them to Parliament as people’s representatives.