UPND’S TRANSFORMATIVE AGENDA: DELIVERING REAL RESULTS IN EDUCATION



By Timmy



In a recent press statement, the Patriotic Front (PF) attempted to discredit the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) strides in the education sector. However, the facts speak for themselves. Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, the UPND has delivered on its promises, transforming the education landscape.





🔴Free Education: A Reality



Unlike the PF, which only talked about free education, the UPND government has delivered, removing the burden of user fees from poor households. This has led to a significant increase in enrollment, especially among girls and children from rural and poor families.





🔴Teacher Recruitment: A Massive Drive



The UPND has recruited 45,000 teachers, the largest recruitment drive in Zambia’s post-independence history. This move has ensured that schools are staffed, and students receive quality education





🔴Infrastructure: Quality Over Quantity



The UPND has taken a pragmatic approach to infrastructure development, completing abandoned projects, building where needed, and ensuring functional education spaces.





🔴Higher Education: Restoring Dignity



The UPND has reinstated meal allowances, expanded access to public universities, and improved university infrastructure. Lecturers’ salaries are now paid on time, restoring dignity to learning.





🔴School Feeding Programme: Revived and Expanded



The UPND has revived and expanded the school feeding programme to all 116 districts, improving learning and nutrition outcomes for children.





✅A New Curriculum for a New Stage



The UPND is reviewing the national curriculum to make it responsive to 21st-century skills, including digital literacy, climate change, financial education, and entrepreneurship.





✅Results, Not Rhetoric



The UPND’s transformative agenda is built on results, not rhetoric. The party’s focus on human capital investment will surely lead Zambia out of poverty.





🔴Judge Us by Our Results



To our citizens, we urge you to judge the UPND not by opposition press statements but by the real progress you’ve experienced in your communities ✅ teachers in your schools, meals in your children’s hands, and zero school fees. That is real. That is progress.



Let the facts speak for themselves. The UPND, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, is delivering real results in education.



WAGON MEDIA