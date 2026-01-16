UPND’s TREVOR MWIINDE DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM MILES SAMPA OVER ECZ ‘ILLEGAL POLLING STATION’ CLAIM.



By: Justin Banda



United Party for National Development UPND youth deputy chairperson for politics and mobilisation Trevor Mwiinde has demanded an apology from Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa for accusing the electoral commission of Zambia(ECZ)for setting up an illegal polling station during the Chawama by election.





Speaking at Chawama primary school which was the totaling center for the elections Mr. Mwiinde urged politicians to be factual whenever they make reports.





He also expressed gratitude that the elections were held without any violence.





Mr. Mwiinde called on Zambians to conduct themselves the same way during the August polls.

