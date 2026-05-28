UPND’S UNOPPOSED SEATS FORESEEN DUE TO NEW DELIMITATION, SAYS COMMON CAUSE ZAMBIA



The Executive Director of Common Cause Zambia, Susan Mwape, has said that it came as no surprise that the United Party for National Development (UPND) won parliamentary seats without opposition, pointing out that the majority of such constituencies fall within newly delimited areas.



According to Ms. Mwape, intimidation by various players or rival groups could be among the reasons behind the unopposed victories, although she noted that findings on the matter are still awaited.



She has further emphasized that democracy extends far beyond election day, as citizens retain their power even after votes are cast a power that must be treasured and safeguarded.



Ms. Mwape has therefore encouraged Zambians to continue holding their leaders accountable, despite the fact that the UPND secured those seats unopposed ahead of the August polls.



The Executive Director also appealed for calm and orderly conduct both during and after the elections.