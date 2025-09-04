UPND’s Unstoppable Momentum vs PF and Opposition’s Empty Politics



By Tobbius C. Hamunkoyo



Mark Simuuwe, Media Director for the United Party for National Development (UPND), has declared that President Hakainde Hichilema is firmly on track for victory in 2026.





The by-election results speak for themselves, Zambians trust UPND because we are delivering in most sectors of Governance. The opposition has no vision, no policies, and no plan for this country,” he said . Simuuwe stressed that the people are choosing progress over empty slogans.





He directly attacked the Patriotic Front (PF), saying, “The PF had ten years and left Zambia drowning in debt, corruption, and institutional collapse.





Today, they parade the same tired faces, Nakachinda, Given Lubinda, and others, offering nothing but recycled lies. Zambians cannot entrust their future to those who destroyed the economy,” referencing Auditor General’s reports that exposed massive plunder, Simuuwe said.





Simuuwe contrasted that with UPND’s delivery: “We promised free education, and it is here. We promised jobs, and over 45,000 teachers plus 16,000 plus health workers have been recruited.





We promised reforms in agriculture, and farmers are receiving inputs on time. We are investing in energy, ending load-shedding, and creating opportunities for the youth. UPND delivers; PF only talks.





Closing his statement, Simuuwe was uncompromising: “The PF can insult all they want, but Zambians will not go back to the darkness they created.





Under President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia is regaining its dignity, attracting investors, reviving industries, and rebuilding brick by brick. In 2026, the choice is clear, progress with UPND or chaos with the opposition. And Zambians will not choose chaos