UPPZ is more popular than  Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party

NYUU!! KASAMA GOES RED WITH SIMPOSYA



Kasama-30th January, 2026



By Mukuka Nawa



The ruling United Party for National Development(UPND) has made history by having its first elected civic leader in the district.





Necessitated by a Mayoral by-election after the passing on of the immediate-past Mayor, PF”s Theresa Kolala, the ruling party, which has had a terrible political run in the northern hemisphere of the country settled for its 2021 general election mayoral candidate Bywell Simposya, who rivaled against FDD’s Peter Yuda, who served as ward councillor from 2016 to 2021.





Coming into the campaigns, Yuda was regarded as a better political fit comparatively, largely attributed to his experience as ward councillor, while Simposya, had been described to be more of a technocrat and reserved person-a trait which does not appeal a lot of politically charged people.





After a whole night and half a day of counting votes from 218 polling stations across the district, the UPND hopeful gunnered 17,647 votes while the runner up, FDD’s Peter Yuda managed to scoop 14,302 votes.





Speaking shortly after the final pronouncement of the results, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, described the victory as evidence of the party’s prowess due to its level-headed leadership and delivery of developmental projects in the country, and the Northern Province in particular.





Mr. Mulenga said President Hichilema remains committed to deliver development to all parts of the country, adding that the ushering in of Mr. Simposya as Kasama Municipal Council Mayor will work to the advantage of the people of the district.





Meanwhile, the Mayor-Elect Bywell Simposya has appreciated the electorates in Kasama for electing him as Mayor, stating that he will deliver on both his short term and long term promises, expressing optimism to return the seat during this year’s August general elections.

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



FINAL RESULTS



Bukisa Mary, NFP–472



Simposya Bywell, UPND–17, 647



Peter Yuda, FDD–14,302



Zimba Aaron, CF–4,405



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–2,988



Mubanga Joseph, SP–2,211



Rejected–904



Total cast–42,929



CIC PRESS TEAM