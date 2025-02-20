UPPZ Leader Blasts Government Over ‘Animal Farm’ Justice System



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has launched a scathing attack on Zambia’s justice system, describing it as a corrupt and biased institution that favors the powerful while neglecting grassroots leadership. Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Chanda accused the government of deliberately sidelining village headmen, who he says are the true pillars of justice in rural communities.





Chanda likened the current state of justice in Zambia to George Orwell’s Animal Farm, where those in power enjoy privileges while others are left to fend for themselves. “We have a system where certain leaders are treated like kings, while the real custodians of justice—the village headmen—are ignored and disrespected,” he said. His remarks come amid growing concerns over the lack of law enforcement in many rural areas, where traditional leaders are left to maintain order without state support.





The opposition leader condemned what he called a deliberate government strategy to undermine local leadership while concentrating power in the hands of a select few. “This government has mastered the art of deception,” Chanda declared. “They pretend to care about justice, yet they only serve their own interests. Village headmen are left to struggle without pay, without recognition, and without any form of state support.”





In many rural areas, police posts are either non-existent or underfunded, leaving village headmen as the only figures responsible for maintaining law and order. Chanda emphasized that these leaders are often forced to act as judges, law enforcers, and mediators, yet they receive nothing in return. “What kind of justice system allows hardworking leaders to live in poverty while others sit in air-conditioned offices pretending to lead?” he questioned.





Chanda accused the ruling elite of deliberately undermining village headmen to keep them weak and dependent. “It is a disgrace that we have a justice system that only recognizes those who wear suits and sit in government offices,” he charged. “Village headmen have been reduced to beggars in their own communities, while those with political connections continue to enjoy the benefits of power.”





The UPPZ leader vowed that if elected, his party would dismantle the current system and ensure that all community leaders are treated with dignity and fairness. “We will put an end to this madness,” he promised. “Village headmen will be put on the payroll, and their roles will be respected as part of the justice system. The days of selective justice must come to an end.”





Chanda’s remarks add to the growing frustration among rural communities, many of whom feel abandoned by the government. With elections approaching, his message is likely to resonate with those who believe that the current administration has failed them. Whether his promises will translate into votes remains to be seen, but his brutal critique of Zambia’s justice system has certainly sparked a debate that the ruling party can no longer ignore.



