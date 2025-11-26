UPPZ LEADER CHALLENGES PRESIDENT’S “HATE” NARRATIVE, CALLS FOR INCLUSIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to “move away from the belief” that Zambians who oppose the ongoing constitutional amendment process do so out of hatred for him.





Chanda’s remarks follow the President’s address earlier today, where Mr. Hichilema suggested that those resisting the amendments were driven by personal dislike rather than genuine democratic concern.





Speaking in an interview, Chanda said the President’s perception was misplaced, noting that citizens, civil society and the Church were raising substantive issues that deserved full attention.

“Zambians do not hate the President. Their concerns are legitimate and centred on what is being amended, not who is in office,” he said.





He emphasized that the Constitution remains the country’s most sacred governance document and must be protected from controversial changes that risk weakening democratic values.

According to Chanda, swift movement on the amendments without broad consultation has heightened public anxiety.

“People want to be part of the process. The speed and manner in which this is being handled is what worries them,” he added.





While affirming UPPZ’s support for the idea of constitutional reform, Chanda stressed the need to first resolve the long-standing issues embedded in the 2016 Constitution. He described the document as confusing and difficult to interpret.

“Even angels would struggle to interpret the 2016 Constitution. We need clarity before anything else,” he said.





Chanda called on the government to deepen public engagement, arguing that restoring trust requires listening to the people’s voice.

“Leadership must reflect the will of the citizens. Listening to their concerns is key to effective governance,” he noted.





He urged Zambians to remain united and push for a reform process that strengthens not divides the nation.



Furthermore, Chanda reaffirmed UPPZ’s readiness to work with government, but insisted that the amendment process must be transparent, participatory, and centred on the common good.



“We agree on the need for amendments, but they must be done the right way by including the voices of the people,” he said.



KUMWESU