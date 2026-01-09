‎UPPZ LEADER CHARLES CHANDA CONDEMS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S COMMENTS ON VOTERS IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE



‎

‎Charles Chanda, leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), has strongly spoken out against recent comments made by President Hakainde Hichilema.



‎

‎The President urged voters in the Southern Province to support the United Party for National Development (UPND) and suggested that those who do not could face negative consequences.



‎

‎Chanda’s condemnation shows his worries about the fairness of the elections and the possible intimidation of voters and opposition parties.

‎

‎He stated, “Such comments can divide our people and create fear before the elections. We are worried about the safety and freedom of every Zambian.”



‎

‎Chanda pointed out that the current government has a history of making intimidating statements and not keeping their promises. “We as UPPZ are very concerned about these actions and how they can affect the trust people have in our electoral process,” he added.



‎

‎He urged all Zambians to stay united and ensure that everyone can vote without fear, emphasizing the need for a fair and peaceful election.

‎

‎Chanda says he wants people to be free to make their choices without any pressure.