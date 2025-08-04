‎UPPZ Proposes Proportional Representation to Transform Zambian Politics

‎

‎The leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UppZ), Charles Chanda, has put forward a bold proposal for electoral reform in Zambia, advocating for a proportional representation system in Parliament.



‎

‎In a statement , Chanda argued that such a system would ensure that the number of seats a party holds in the National Assembly reflects the percentage of votes they receive during elections.



‎

‎Chanda criticized the current electoral framework, which he claims fosters unhealthy debates predominantly along party lines, limiting constructive dialogue and collaboration among representatives.



‎

‎“The existing winner-takes-all system marginalizes smaller parties and stifles diverse viewpoints in Parliament,” he asserted. “Proportional representation would encourage inclusivity and better reflect the democratic will of the Zambian people.”

‎



‎Under the proposed system, if a party secures a certain percentage of votes in the election, it would gain a corresponding percentage of seats in the National Assembly.

‎



‎Chanda believes this change could lead to a more balanced and representative political landscape, allowing for broader input on legislation and policy-making.



‎

‎The UppZ leader’s proposal comes at a time when political divisions have been pronounced in Zambia, with calls for meaningful dialogue and unity becoming increasingly urgent.



‎

‎Chanda urged stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, to engage in conversations about this potential reform to enhance Zambia’s democracy for future generations.



‎

‎As the nation approaches election season, Chanda’s call for proportional representation is expected to spark extensive discussions across the political spectrum.