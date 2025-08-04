UPPZ Proposes Proportional Representation to Transform Zambian Politics
The leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UppZ), Charles Chanda, has put forward a bold proposal for electoral reform in Zambia, advocating for a proportional representation system in Parliament.
In a statement , Chanda argued that such a system would ensure that the number of seats a party holds in the National Assembly reflects the percentage of votes they receive during elections.
Chanda criticized the current electoral framework, which he claims fosters unhealthy debates predominantly along party lines, limiting constructive dialogue and collaboration among representatives.
“The existing winner-takes-all system marginalizes smaller parties and stifles diverse viewpoints in Parliament,” he asserted. “Proportional representation would encourage inclusivity and better reflect the democratic will of the Zambian people.”
Under the proposed system, if a party secures a certain percentage of votes in the election, it would gain a corresponding percentage of seats in the National Assembly.
Chanda believes this change could lead to a more balanced and representative political landscape, allowing for broader input on legislation and policy-making.
The UppZ leader’s proposal comes at a time when political divisions have been pronounced in Zambia, with calls for meaningful dialogue and unity becoming increasingly urgent.
Chanda urged stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, to engage in conversations about this potential reform to enhance Zambia’s democracy for future generations.
As the nation approaches election season, Chanda’s call for proportional representation is expected to spark extensive discussions across the political spectrum.