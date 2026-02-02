‎UPPZ REJECTS OPPOSITION UNITY CALLS,CITES UNRESOLVED LEGACY OF PAST ABUSES



‎

‎The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) has rejected growing calls for a unified opposition ahead of the 2026 general elections, arguing that unity without accountability risks legitimizing past abuses and corruption associated with the previous government.



‎

‎Speaking in response to renewed appeals from political leaders, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and religious groups urging opposition unity, UPPZ President Charles Chanda said the calls ignore Zambia’s recent political history and the suffering endured by citizens under former regimes now positioning themselves as part of the opposition.



‎

‎Mr. Chanda noted that many of the voices currently championing unity were silent or complicit during periods marked by alleged corruption, human rights violations, and abuse of state power.



‎

‎“These are the same voices we cried under when those who are now in opposition were untouchable,” Mr. Chanda said. “Zambians seem to forget too easily.”



‎

‎He questioned whether the nation had forgotten high-profile controversies such as the $42 million fire tender procurement, alleged cases of false imprisonment, and what he described as widespread corruption and disregard for democratic norms.



‎

‎“Are we not the same Zambians who cried the loudest when there was so much corruption going on?” he asked.



‎

‎Mr. Chanda said UPPZ finds it contradictory to unite with individuals and parties it previously opposed on the basis of governance failures and human rights abuses, only to challenge similar shortcomings under the current administration.



‎

‎“You cannot unite with those who crushed others in order to form government,” he said. “We cannot unite with previous corrupt leaders to fight current corruption. It does not work like that.”



‎

‎He stressed that UPPZ’s political identity has remained consistent since the 2017–2021 period, when the party campaigned against what it termed cadreism, abuse of human rights, and authoritarian tendencies.



‎

‎“Our campaign message has not changed. A leopard cannot change its spots,” Mr. Chanda said.

‎

‎The UPPZ leader further stated that the party would rather remain outside power than compromise its principles for electoral convenience.



‎

‎“If we are not voted for, we have nothing to lose,” he said. “But we cannot compromise today simply because we want to be in power.”



‎

‎Mr. Chanda added that UPPZ’s exclusion from various opposition alliances should not be viewed negatively, arguing that political cooperation must be grounded in shared values and accountability.



‎

‎“Two cannot walk together unless they agree,” he said.

‎

‎Calls for opposition unity have intensified as Zambia moves closer to the 2026 general elections, with advocates arguing that a fragmented opposition could weaken efforts to challenge the ruling party. However, UPPZ maintains that unity without ethical consistency risks eroding public trust and undermining democratic accountability.