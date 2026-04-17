UPPZ WELCOMES NEW CONSTITUENCIES AS POLITICAL LEADER DISMISSES CLAIMS OF BIAS





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‎The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia party has welcomed the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to create 70 new constituencies.



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Party leader Charles Chanda says the delimitation exercise is purely about numbers and representation, not an advantage for the ruling party.

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He says only those who have not done their homework will cry foul.



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‎The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced 70 new constituencies, bringing the total number of parliamentary seats in the country to 226. The new constituencies have been shared across all ten provinces.



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Eastern and Southern provinces each got nine new seats, while Luapula Province got the least with five.

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‎The Commission says the exercise followed the Constitution and involved consultation with stakeholders across all 116 districts.



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‎The leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia party, Charles Chanda, has described the delimitation as a welcome move.



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‎”The Electoral Commission has done its job. Only those who have not done their homework on the ground will cry foul and say it favors the ruling party. These are merely numbers, not an announcement that the ruling UPND has won 70 new seats.”



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‎Mr Chanda also called on all political parties to prepare seriously for the new electoral map.



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He said the creation of more constituencies should be seen as an opportunity to bring development closer to the people.



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‎The new boundaries will officially take effect on May the 15th, 2026, when Parliament is dissolved, in readiness for the general elections in August.