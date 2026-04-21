UPPZ’s Charles Chanda Pays K100,000 Presidential Nomination Fee

CHARLES CHANDA PAYS NOMINATION FEE



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has paid K100,000 as the presidential nomination fee for the 2026 general election.





He announced the payment during a press briefing in Lusaka.



Chanda said the nomination fee is fair and urged those who cannot afford it to concentrate on farming instead of politics.





He emphasised that politics is a serious business, not a matter of buying a first car as president.



Chanda explained that he is open to talks on alliances, but insisted that alliances must not be formed simply to punish individuals.





He pointed out that UPPZ has never been invited to join any alliance at any point, saying this has allowed the party to remain independent and principled.





He complained that the media has been unfair to him by failing to include his name among presidential contenders each time they publish lists of candidates.





He vowed to become president, but added that if he does not, he will still serve in government to contribute to national development.





Chanda said he has participated in all elections and by-elections more than other parties, and pledged to field candidates at all levels in the 2026 polls.





He stressed the importance of a balanced approach to development, noting that while urban areas have seen progress, rural communities remain neglected.





Chanda highlighted UPPZ’s strong rural development agenda, saying his party understands the suffering of rural populations and is committed to addressing it.





He also called for peace and unity, warning against attempts to wrestle power at all costs for selfish gains.



Chanda declared that political ambitions should never come at the expense of national stability.





He added that he would rather give up his position than see Zambia’s peace compromised.