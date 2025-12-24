Uranium Dispute Deepens Between Niger & France

French nuclear company Orano says about 1,600 tonnes of uranium may have been moved from a Niger site without authorization. French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged organized theft of the material.

The case comes amid rising tensions between France and Niger’s military government over control of strategic resources.

Reports of large uranium shipments leaving Niger have raised concerns about possible sales to foreign buyers and broader nuclear security risks.

This situation highlights the growing geopolitical struggle over Africa’s critical natural resources.