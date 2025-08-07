Urvesh J. Desai Appointed Managing Director of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited





The Board of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has appointed Urvesh Jasvantal Desai as the new Managing Director, with effect from 1st September 2025. This strate I’megic appointment comes at a time when the Corporation is focused on strengthening its post-pandemic recovery, modernizing airport infrastructure, and enhancing its regional competitiveness.





In a statement issued by Mwamba Chasaya-Siame, ZACL’s Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication, Desai was commended for his extensive leadership experience across Ghana and Zambia. His professional background includes senior executive roles with a focus on financial strategy, organizational transformation, and corporate governance areas critical to ZACL’s current strategic direction.





“His proven track record will play a key role in reinforcing ZACL’s efforts to position Zambia as a leading aviation hub in the region,” said Chasaya-Siame. “This appointment underscores the Board’s commitment to continuity in leadership and strategic alignment with national and regional development priorities.”





Desai’s appointment is viewed as a catalyst for operational and commercial transformation within ZACL. With Zambia aspiring to increase its connectivity and tourism footprint, his leadership is expected to improve service delivery, grow non-aeronautical revenue, and drive sustainable development across all four international airports managed by ZACL.





Welcoming Desai, Zevyanji Sinkala, ZACL Board Chairperson, stated: “Desai joins at a pivotal time for the Corporation. We are confident that under his leadership, ZACL will scale greater heights. His expertise in financial oversight and operational delivery will be invaluable as we continue to expand our commercial footprint and improve the customer experience.”





Speaking on his appointment, Desai expressed gratitude and optimism. “It is an honor to join Zambia Airports Corporation Limited. I look forward to working with the Board, management, and all stakeholders to build on the solid foundation already laid,” he said. “Together, we will position ZACL not only as a gateway to possibilities, but as a competitive aviation leader in Africa.”





Desai’s international outlook combined with deep local understanding places him in a strong position to drive strategic partnerships and unlock new opportunities in Zambia’s aviation space. His appointment reflects ZACL’s intention to adopt a forward-looking approach to leadership, aligning infrastructure development with evolving global aviation trends.





The appointment also signals ZACL’s renewed focus on optimizing investments made in recent years, including upgrades at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and other regional hubs. By enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, ZACL aims to support broader national goals in tourism, trade, and logistics.



©️ KUMWESU | August 7, 2025