Breaking News : US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Fighter Jet Crashes in Kuwait – Both Crew Members Survive

A United States Air Force F-15E “Strike Eagle” multirole fighter jet has crashed in western Kuwait today, March 2, 2026, amid heightened regional tensions involving US operations and Iranian activities.

Unverified videos circulating on social media and reported by multiple outlets show the aircraft descending rapidly (with visible smoke in some footage), followed by the pilot and Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) successfully ejecting via parachute. Local residents located both crew members, who were reported uninjured and in stable condition, before handing them over to Kuwaiti authorities.

No f∆talities have been confirmed from the incident. The cause remains under investigation, with emerging reports suggesting possibilities including a technical malfunction or an apparent friendly fire event during ongoing operations. Official statements from US Central Command (CENTCOM) or the Pentagon have not yet been released, and details are still developing.

This event occurs against the backdrop of recent escalations in the Gulf region, including reported strikes and counterstrikes.

Sources:India TV News Times Now SSBCrack Business Upturn

OSINT accounts on X (e.g., @sentdefender, @BRICSinfo) sharing footage and updates