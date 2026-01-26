US AMBASSADOR CALLS FOR OVERHAUL OF FOREIGN AID APPROACH IN AFRICA



The United States must fundamentally restructure its foreign assistance strategy to advance American interests and drive genuine development in recipient countries, according to US Ambassador to Zambia Michael C. Gonzales.





In a strongly-worded statement, Gonzales argued that despite $200 billion in US aid to Africa since 1991, the current approach has “enabled and perpetuated dependence and corruption” while failing to spur systematic development. He noted that African nations lose an estimated $88 billion annually through tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption.





The ambassador criticised decades of aid policy for “infantilising recipient governments” and reflecting what he called “the soft bigotry of low expectations.” Too often, he said, Washington confused governments’ commitments for actual actions and failed to hold leaders accountable when they prioritised personal interests over their citizens’ welfare.





Gonzales outlined a new investment-oriented approach centered on mutual accountability and performance-based disbursements. Key principles include requiring host governments to demonstrate political will through their own financial commitments, developing focused national strategies rather than aspirational plans, and withholding funds when governments fail to deliver on reform commitments.





“American foreign assistance is not charity but a tool to advance American diplomacy, security, and prosperity,” Gonzales wrote, emphasising that aid should catalyse private sector growth rather than simply alleviating symptoms of poor governance.





The approach represents a significant departure from traditional development models, prioritising what Gonzales described as transparent engagement with “sincere” partner nations willing to help themselves.