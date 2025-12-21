US AMBASSADOR HIGHLIGHTS CORRUPTION CONCERNS IN ZAMBIA



…..Corruption – A Barrier to US Business in Zambia





The American Ambassador’s statement in the News Diggers of Sunday 21st December 2025 suggests that corruption might be a significant obstacle for American companies attempting to do business in Zambia. This implies that Zambia’s bureaucratic processes may be prone to corruption, making it tough for companies to navigate without engaging in unethical practices.

American companies are held to strict standards under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits bribery of foreign officials. If they engage in corruption, they face severe penalties, including fines and sanctions. The ambassador’s statement could be seen as a nod to the integrity of American companies operating internationally.





Corruption can indeed hinder business growth and economic development. The US has been actively working to combat corruption globally, imposing sanctions on individuals and entities involved in corrupt activities.





Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst