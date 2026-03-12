US Ambassador Reveals Five Demands Washington Wants South Africa to Accept



The United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has revealed that Washington presented South Africa with five key “asks” that it believes are necessary to improve relations between the two countries.





Speaking at a conference in Hermanus, Bozell said the United States submitted these requests to the South African government nearly a year ago but claims there has been little response so far. He warned that Washington is “running out of patience” over the lack of progress

According to Bozell, the five requests from the United States include:



Reconsidering South Africa’s Expropriation Act, particularly concerns about land expropriation without compensation.



Reviewing Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policies that Washington believes affect foreign investors.

Publicly condemning the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant.





Prioritising the protection of white farmers and rural communities amid concerns about farm attacks.



Moving toward a more non-aligned foreign policy, with the U.S. expressing concern over South Africa’s relations with countries such as Iran, Russia, and China.





The ambassador described these issues as practical and achievable, arguing that addressing them would strengthen economic cooperation and diplomatic ties between the two countries.





However, the remarks have triggered debate in South Africa, where critics argue that a foreign diplomat should not appear to dictate domestic policy or political direction to a sovereign nation. The situation has added to growing tensions in relations between Washington and Pretoria.