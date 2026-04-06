US and Israel Seal Ironclad Strike Plan to Hammer Iran



The United States and Israel have finalized a detailed coordinated strike framework targeting Iran, complete with a joint target list and clear division of roles between American forces and the IDF.





The agreement was locked in after high-level talks between IDF Chief Eyal Zamir and CENTCOM leadership, positioning the allies for decisive action if Tehran rejects America’s ultimatum.





Israeli planners are driving hard to prioritize hits on energy infrastructure and key national assets, delivering maximum economic pain to the mullahs in Tehran and choking their terror-sponsoring regime.





White House approval remains the final step, but preparations are complete. The message is clear: America and Israel stand ready to protect their interests and crush Iran’s threats.