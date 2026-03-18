US and Israeli Forces Deliver Crushing Blow to Iran’s Missile Threat Near Strait of Hormuz

In a major victory for American and Israeli air power, bunker-buster bombs have wiped out a key Iranian underground missile facility near the Strait of Hormuz, turning over 200 Khorramshahr ballistic missiles into dust.

US Central Command confirmed the precision strikes using heavy 5,000-pound deep-penetrator munitions on hardened coastal sites packed with anti-ship cruise missiles that were threatening international oil tankers.

This comes as Iran desperately tries to choke off the vital waterway that carries one-fifth of the world’s oil, launching attacks on shipping in retaliation for the ongoing campaign to dismantle the regime’s war machine.

The operation is part of a relentless push that has already hammered dozens of Iran’s buried “missile cities,” production sites, and launchers, severely degrading Tehran’s ability to strike back or disrupt global energy flows.

With air superiority firmly in hand, US and Israeli forces are systematically neutralizing the mullahs’ most dangerous weapons before they can be used against our allies or innocent shipping.

Iran’s provocations have backfired badly. Their stockpiles are shrinking fast, their navy bases are under fire, and their threats to close the strait are being met with overwhelming force.

This is what strength looks like: decisive action to protect freedom of navigation and keep oil moving to the free world. Victory is coming into focus.