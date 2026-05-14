PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON



Meet President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his 73 year old wife Bridget, who he married in 2007 with her 3 adult kids.





Macron’s first stepson is 53 years and the 2nd is 51 years and the third born is 49 years old. This makes Macron the youngest member of his family which he is the father😅.





The two met in1993 at Providence high school where the 40yrs old Bridget was a teacher and 15yr old Macron was a student and a classmate of her daughter.





The Macron’s parents originally thought he was seeing Brigit daughter, but they were wrong. They were astonished and embarras*d when to find out their son had feelings for the teacher and they immediately sent him to boarding school.





The two kept in touch over the years, but Brigit was married at the time and had three children who were all older than Emmanuel Macron.





Brigit, who is 25 years older than Emmanuel, was already married for over three years before he was born in December 1977.





All of Briggit children went on to be successful in their own careers, becoming a cardiologist, lawyer and a statistical engineer. When Brigit started her relationship with Emmanuel, she knew that it would hurt her children, but after putting it off for a decade, she also realized she had to do what would make her happy.





Emmanuel and Brigitte tied the knot in 2007, a year afer she divorced her ex-husband, who later died in 2019.-Roya bee 7