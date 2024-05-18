US and South Korea practise fighter jets after North Korea test missiles

North Korea shot what seem like short-range missiles towards its east coast on Friday, according to South Korea’s military. This happened the day after South Korea and the US flew strong fighter jets together in a drill that North Korea sees as a big security danger.

South Korea’s military leaders said that North Korea launched weapons from its east coast Wonsan region. The weapons traveled about 300 kilometers (185 miles) before landing in the waters between Korea and Japan. Japan’s top government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said that a missile from North Korea landed in an area outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s military said the missile launches are a clear threat to peace in the area. South Korea will be ready to defend against any attacks from North Korea, with help from the United States.

North Korea has been testing more weapons recently to make its weapons stronger and more up-to-date. Talks with the United States and South Korea have not been successful. Last week, the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, watched a new rocket launch system being tested. This information was reported by North Korea’s state media.

North Korea says it had to make its nuclear and missile programs stronger because of the threats from the US. North Korea says the US and South Korea are doing more military training, which they think is getting ready for an invasion. Foreign experts believe that North Korea uses its rivals’ military drills as an excuse to build more weapons. They think this will help North Korea have more power in future talks with the US.

On Thursday, two South Korean planes and two US planes practiced flying together over the middle of South Korea. North Korea is very concerned about the advanced US weapons being sent to their area. AircraftReportedly, a US F-22 was sent to South Korea for the first time in seven months.

North Korea’s official news agency said on Friday that the US sending F-22s for training with South Korea is more evidence of the US being hostile and wanting to use force against North Korea. KCNA says that South Korea’s military is making tensions worse to support their master’s plan to fight against North Korea.

It said that the F-22s flying over will make a bad situation worse for the US, but it didn’t say what North Korea will do about it.

On Friday, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong said that North Korea’s recent weapons tests are part of the country’s plan to build up their weapons over the next five years, which started in 2021. She said the new weapons are made to attack Seoul, the capital of South Korea. She also said the tests were not meant to show off weapons North Korea wants to sell to Russia.

“We openly admit that we will use these weapons to stop Seoul from coming up with unnecessary ideas,” stated Kim Yo Jong in a message reported by KCNA.