US Army Deploys 10,000 Cheap AI Interceptors to Crush Iran’s Drone Swarms



The U.S. Army has shipped 10,000 Merops AI-powered interceptor drones to the Middle East.

These low-cost systems, battle-tested in Ukraine with over 1,000 confirmed kills against Shahed-type drones, provide a smart, economical way to neutralize Iran’s cheap one-way attack UAVs without wasting multimillion-dollar Patriot missiles.





Priced at roughly $3,000 to $5,000 each (with some reports citing up to $15,000), the Merops undercuts the cost of the very Shahed drones Iran relies on for swarm attacks. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll called it a clear win: America stays “on the better end” of the exchange ratio while preserving high-end defenses.





The irony runs deep. Ukraine’s hard-won lessons from fighting Russian Shaheds—many of them Iranian designs—are now directly protecting U.S. interests against Tehran.

Yet former President Trump previously rejected Zelenskiy’s offers of direct drone assistance, insisting America already knows drones best. The Pentagon moved fast anyway, surging these Ukraine-proven tools into theater shortly after escalations began.





This deployment shows real strategic adaptation: use affordable, AI-driven drone-on-drone tech to counter mass low-end threats. It’s pragmatic defense that saves money and lives while turning battlefield experience into an edge.