US Army raises enlistment age limit to 42 amid recruitment push



The United States Army has increased its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, aligning with broader military recruitment policies as it seeks to expand its pool of eligible personnel.





Under the new regulation, individuals up to 42 years old can apply to join the Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard, with the change set to take effect on April 20.





The policy also allows applicants with a single past marijuana-related offense to be considered for service, signaling a more flexible approach to recruitment standards.





The adjustment mirrors a similar move made during the Iraq War in 2006, before the limit was later reduced. Analysts say the shift reflects ongoing challenges in military recruitment, as the US balances force readiness with evolving social and policy considerations.