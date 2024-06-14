US-Based Zambian Kills Wife In A Murder Suicide Whilst Children Were Outside

UTAH -An investigation is underway after police say a man shot and killed his wife inside a Sandy home, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the man told his three children to leave the home on Candle Spruce Cove on Saturday night. The children, who are between 11-17 years old, told police that they heard multiple gunshots as they were leaving.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police believe the husband shot his wife multiple times before killing himself.

They were later identified as 57-year-old Stanley Siwale and 47-year-old Rebecca Siwale.

Police said officers had not previously been dispatched to the home for any reported issues.

“It’s really tragic, because you just don’t expect something like that to happen in a quiet little neighborhood like this,” said Rick Shrader, who lives nearby.

“It’s sad,” fellow neighbor Ramesh Patel added. “This is the safest place I have seen.”

Who was Rebecca Siwale?

Rebecca Siwale grew up in a small mining town on the Copperbelt in Zambia. As the second generation of a mining family, she was exposed to mining from a very young age and saw first-hand how exciting it was full of challenges and complexities, with innovative technologies and a skilled workforce. This strong connection to mining has driven her commitment to the industry.

Rebecca’s career has certainly had its challenges. Twenty-two years ago, as one of the few female metallurgists, she needed to prove she belonged. Today, Rebecca is greatly encouraged by the growing number of mining operations that are attracting different skill sets and younger generations. Rebecca is inspired by every young woman entering the mining industry and she recognizes that every mentor, manager and ally makes a difference in attracting and retaining them.

Rebecca Siwale was recognized as one of Women In Mining – UK’s “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining”. Rebecca has been a role model and mentor to women; she has an outstanding involvement in promoting advancement and innovation in the mining community by strengthening inclusion and diversity.

Who was Stanley Siwale?

Stanley Paul Siwale was a Research Assistant at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, according to his professional profile. He graduated from Mpelembe Secondary School – Kitwe and attended Cleveland State University from 2002 to 2004 where he obtained a masters in Electrical Engineering. During his time at the CSU, he was a member of IEEE and Eta KAPPA NU. He was a Doctoral Candidate (Wireless Communications) at the Cleveland State University in the Cleveland/Akron, Ohio Area and was an Assistant Dean at the Copperbelt University from 2005 to 2007.

Source:Fox13Now