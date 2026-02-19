US Begins Syria Troop Withdrawal as Nearly 1,000 Soldiers Set to Leave



The United States is preparing a major military drawdown in Syria, with about 1,000 troops expected to withdraw over the next two months.





According to reports, US forces have already carried out an “orderly departure” from key positions, including the al-Shaddadi base in northeast Syria and the strategic al-Tanf garrison near the Jordan-Iraq-Syria border…once an important hub in operations against ISIS.





Officials say the move follows a January 29 agreement aimed at reorganising Syria’s security structure. The plan would see the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) integrated into the Syrian army under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a step seen as an attempt to stabilise the country after years of divided control.





The withdrawal comes as regional tensions involving Iran remain high and signals a reduced US military footprint in Syria.