US Bishop Marvin Winans berates a woman and her son in front of congregation for donating $1235 when he asked for $2000 donation

A Christian Bishop has gone viral for criticising a mother who came out to the pulpit with her son to donate $1,235.

Suribg a recent church fundraiser, Bishop Marvin Winans of Perfecting Church called on members to give to $2,000 towards a church project.

A woman named Roberta McCoy came out with her son and announced that she will be giving the sum of $1,235.

However, Bishop Winans stopped her during her announcement and chided her for giving less than what he asked for.

“Now, thats only twelve hundred dollars,” Winans told the donor.

“Yes,” the woman replied.

Winans said: “Y’all are not listening to what I’m saying.”

He added that he is calling for anyone what has a thousand plus another thousand dollars.

The woman replied that she will “work on” bringing more but the pastor shut her up.

“That ain’t what I asked you to do,” Bishop Winans said.

The video has sparked criticism as it goes viral.