BREAKING NEWS

US ‘Can’t Stop Everything’ That Iran Fires, Pentagon Admits



WASHINGTON (March 4, 2026) : In a striking admission during a Pentagon briefing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged that American and allied air defenses cannot intercept every Iranian missile and drone — even as the U.S. and Israel assert rapid air dominance over Iran in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury.





Hegseth stated clearly:

“This does not mean we can stop everything, but we ensured that the maximum possible defense and maximum possible force protection was set up before we went on offense.”





He emphasized that the U.S. has spared “no expense or capability” to protect American forces and regional allies, while warning that the risk to troops remains high amid Iran’s retaliatory capabilities. Hegseth added that Iran “cannot outlast us” and signaled the possibility of a prolonged campaign lasting weeks.





This candid assessment comes days after intensified U.S.-Israeli strikes that have significantly degraded Iranian air defenses and missile infrastructure.