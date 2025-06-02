 US comedian Bill Maher supports Trump’s attacks on Harvard University

Comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher expressed rare agreement with former President Donald Trump during the latest episode of HBO’s Real Time, endorsing Trump’s efforts to penalise Harvard University over its handling of antisemitism on campus.

“Trump has declared full-scale war on Harvard, and like so many things he does, there’s a kernel of a good idea there,” Maher said during Friday’s broadcast. “I’ve been criticizing Harvard long before he was.”

Maher, a graduate of Cornell University, a fellow Ivy League institution — dismissed the notion that his criticism stemmed from academic rivalry. Responding to guest Jake Tapper’s reference to the Cornell-Harvard tension, Maher said his criticism was not personal.

“It’s because Harvard is, in many ways, an a–hole factory that produces smirking, arrogant elites,” Maher said.

Tapper, referencing Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), another guest on the show and a Harvard alumnus, joked, “He has three degrees from Harvard… that makes him a f–k face times three.”

The comments came in light of Trump’s moves to suspend billions in federal funding to Harvard, citing the university’s alleged failure to address rising antisemitism on campus. The former president has also pushed to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status and limit the number of international students it admits, urging that more spots be reserved for American students.

Maher, once a vocal critic of Trump, recently had dinner with the former president at the White House alongside UFC president Dana White and musician Kid Rock. Following the dinner, Maher commented that Trump seemed different in person than how he is typically portrayed in the media.

“The guy I met is not the same person who, the night before, posted nasty tweets about how terrible it was that I’d even consider having dinner with him,” Maher said.

Last Thursday, a federal judge blocked a Trump administration attempt to revoke visas from international students at Harvard, adding another layer of controversy to the ongoing standoff between the university and former president.