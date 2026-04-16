US Confirms Loss of MQ-4C Triton $238M Drone Crashes in Persian Gulf



The U.S. Navy has confirmed the loss of an advanced MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone in the Persian Gulf, with officials classifying the incident as a high-value aviation accident.





The unmanned aircraft reportedly issued a 7700 emergency signal before rapidly descending from around 50,000 feet to below 10,000 feet and disappearing from radar.





The incident has been labeled a “Class A mishap,” with damages exceeding $238 million.





While earlier speculation suggested possible hostile action, U.S. authorities maintain the loss was due to an accident, with no personnel affected.





However, concerns remain over the sensitive technology onboard, as recovery efforts continue in a strategically sensitive area.