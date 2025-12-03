US Could Expand Travel Ban To Over 30 Countries As Trump Eyes Stricter Curbs After DC Shooting

The United States may bar entry to foreign nationals from more than two dozen countries under an expanded travel ban being considered by President Donald Trump. This comes soon after after DC National Guard shooting.

According to reports, the administration is preparing to add at least 30 nations to a revised list, with the possibility of including more over time. A source confirmed that discussions are in their final stages, and formal announcements could follow soon. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the updated list would be released shortly, pointing to a significant tightening of US immigration and security controls.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hinted to a major expansion of the United States’ travel restrictions, saying she had proposed a “full travel ban” during a meeting with President Donald Trump. Writing on X, Noem said she recommended adding “every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” to the restricted list.

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom – not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes or drain tax dollars,” she wrote. “WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

Response to Washington DC attack

The proposal comes as part of the administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown following last week’s attack on two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, DC. Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal is accused of killing Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically injuring Andrew Wolfe, 24.

In response, the government has halted all asylum decisions and begun re-examining more than 720,000 green card holders from 19 “countries of concern.” The State Department has also paused visas for those travelling on Afghan passports.

Lakanwal entered the US legally in 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome programme and was granted asylum in April, making him eligible for a green card next year.

Immigration under review

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has also stopped naturalisation ceremonies for some nationals of countries already on the summer travel ban list. Reports say individuals from Venezuela, Iran and Afghanistan had their citizenship ceremonies cancelled after the National Guard shooting.

A DHS spokesperson said the administration would take “no chances when the future of our nation is at stake,” and stressed that citizenship is “a privilege, not a right.”

Previous travel restrictions

In June, Trump signed a proclamation fully restricting entry from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and Somalia, and partially restricting entry from seven more. The order followed an antisemitic firebombing in Colorado, allegedly carried out by an Egyptian national on an expired tourist visa.

The current list of 19 countries with full or partial restrictions include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump again criticised immigration from Somalia, one of the countries already on the list.