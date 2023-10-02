US court orders Chicago University to release Tinubu’s records to Atiku, gives deadline

Judge Nancy Maldonado has reportedly ruled in favour of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, in his suit to have access to President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku has secured an order from a Magistrate Court compelling the Chicago State University (CSU) to make available the academic record of President Tinubu, including his admission and acceptance letter.

But Tinubu, in an appeal, got the nod of Justice Gilbert to stay the execution of the Magistrate court ruling that favoured Atiku, but the PDP presidential candidate has filed a counter-appeal on the judgment and was favoured by Judge Nancy Maldonado.

Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic record on Monday

In a tweet by Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, on Sunday, October 1, disclosed that Judge Nancy Maldonado has ruled in favour of Atiku and has denied the appeal filed by President Tinubu.

According to the document shared by the legal practitioner, the court ordered the Chicago State University to release the documents by Monday, October 2.

It must be completed on Tuesday, October 3. E

ffiong added that: “Judge Maldonado also cautioned that any request for a stay of this judgement pending appeal against her judgment to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal will be denied.”

He concluded that the American justice system did not work well with technicalities.