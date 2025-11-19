US  Criticizes South Africa  for Expanding G20 Guest List

The United States has taken a swipe at South Africa’s decision to significantly expand the guest list for this year’s G20 Summit, saying the event has “basically become the G100.”



Washington argues that inviting too many non-member states could dilute the core purpose of the G20.





South Africa — hosting the summit in Johannesburg from 22–23 November — has confirmed 42 participants:

✔️ 20 G20 member states

✔️ 16 guest nations

✔️ 6 regional economic communities





Pretoria maintains that a broader lineup is necessary to create a more inclusive global conversation, especially amplifying voices from the Global South.





Speaking in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US G20 presidency (from 1 December 2025) will feature a “much smaller” group of participants.